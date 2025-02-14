The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 47.4 pounds (21.5 kilograms) of cocaine found concealed inside 51 hair conditioner jars from a shipment destined for Thailand.

The website stated on Jan. 28, during package inspection operations at the FedEx cargo facilities at the Rafael Hernandez Airport, CBP officers selected a package for further inspection.

A non-intrusive x-ray machine revealed anomalies on a package with 59 jars of hair conditioner.

It was further stated that the shipment originated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and was destined to Thailand.

Physical inspection revealed that 51 of the jars were filled with a white powder in a vacuum sealed pouch. The powder was tested resulting positive for the properties of cocaine.

It was reported that the estimated value of the drugs seized is $361,200.