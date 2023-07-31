“From a bottle girl to getting booked to perform!” said an emotional Shenseea on her Instagram page on Sunday after wrapping up an electrifying performance at The Campari Dream Weekend in Negril last night.

Starting off in the entertainment industry as a bottle service and promo girl for her manager Romeich Major, Shenseea returned to the very same summer event where she once worked six years ago. However, this time, the spotlight was on her as she graced the main stage as a headline performer at the Daydreams White Sands event.

During her set, the Blessed singer delighted her enthusiastic fans by performing several hits from her music catalog, including The Sidechick Song, Good Comfort, and Foreplay.

The Rebel singer made it clear that her success was the result of hard work and dedication, emphasizing that she never relied on handouts and expressed her pride in achieving her dreams through her own efforts.

“This was so emotional for me because I remember when I was a bottle girl serving the patrons at this specific event busting my a** to get as much tips as I could to feed myself and my kid,” she wrote.