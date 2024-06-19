Jamaican artist Shenseea made her debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

Alongside three backup singers, she thrilled the audience at NBC’s Studio 6B with Keep A Place and Neva Neva, two songs from her new album Never Gets Late Here, which was released last month.

The singer previously made her late-night debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2022.

Shenseea’s Never Gets Late Here is in its third week on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, holding the No. 10 spot. The album previously peaked at No. 4.

The album’s first single, Hit & Run with Masicka, is the top-performing track from the 14-track collection.