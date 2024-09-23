Dancehall star Shenseea has received her first Silver certification in the United Kingdom for her 2018 hit single, Shenyeng Anthem.

On Friday, September 20, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) awarded the Brit Certified Silver Award after the song surpassed 200,000 units sold in the UK, according to The Official Charts Company.

Produced by Chimney Records on the Rice Grain riddim, Shenyeng Anthem celebrates confidence, boldness, and a carefree attitude while emphasizing Shenseea’s stance against disrespect and drama.

Shenyeng Anthem has amassed over 60 million plays on Spotify.

Despite its commercial success, the song was not without controversy. The music video, which currently has 13 million views on YouTube, drew accusations of cultural appropriation upon its release.