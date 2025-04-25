Shenseea and YG Marley, son of Lauryn Hill and grandson of Bob Marley, sparked dating rumors after a cozy video of them surfaced on Shenseea’s Instagram Story.

In the clip, shared from Brooklyn, Shenseea is seen smoking hookah in YG Marley’s arms while Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” plays.

Although neither artist has confirmed a relationship, the video sent dancehall fans buzzing, with some speculating about Shenseea’s past links to London On Da Track and Rvssian.

In the meantime, Shenseea is fresh out of her record deal as she recently shared that she is back to being an independent artist after exiting Interscope. The Jamaican artist shared that she will be dropping new music soon, as she gets back to her dancehall roots.