Dancehall artiste Shawn Storm has expressed his commitment to being an active part of his daughter Kwashana’s life following her impressive performance in this year’s CSEC exams.

Speaking on ZIP 103 FM, Storm shared that he recently visited Kwashana’s school for the first time, which was a significant moment for both of them.

He reflected on missing important milestones in her life due to his long incarceration but emphasized his determination to make up for lost time.

Despite missing two of her graduations, Storm is focused on being present for future events.

He also humorously dismissed her low grade in French, expressing pride in her overall achievements.

Released from prison in July after serving 13 years, Storm is now actively enjoying time with his daughter and engaging in family activities.