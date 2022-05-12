Chairman of the BVI Ports Authority Board, Kelvin Hodge is expected to tender his resignation soon.

That’s according to Premier Natalio Wheatley who made the disclosure via a statement posted on social media.

“I have been in communication with the chairman of the board and he has indicated that he will tender his resignation,” Premier Wheatley said.

He did not say whether or not the Chairman was asked to resign.

With the term of the existing Port Authority Board set to expire in a matter of days, Wheatley said a new board of suitably qualified individuals will assume the positions shortly thereafter.

Premier Wheatley said this shake-up is necessary, to ensure the board’s integrity is above reproach.

It comes on the heels of the arrest and subsequent charges now being faced by former Premier Andrew Fahie, the former Port Authority Director her son.