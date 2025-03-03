Grammy Award-winning artiste Shaggy will be the headline act for this year’s staging of the Issa Trust Foundation’s For The Children benefit concert.

The Issa Trust Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Couples Resorts, will mark its 20th anniversary with Shaggy In Concert, a benefit event to raise funds for the construction of the Mary Issa Paediatric and Adolescent Health Centre in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Set for May 17, 2025 at Couples Sans Souci in Ocho Rios, the event will feature the platinum-selling artiste, along with special guest young sensation Lila Ike.

This event will continue the foundation’s tradition of merging music and philanthropy, with past stagings headlined by Michael Bolton, Air Supply, Third World, Ky-Mani Marley, Tessanne Chin, and Tarrus Riley.