Grammy Award-winning singer Shaggy and English musician Sting are set to host and headline the One Fine Day music festival at the Mann Centre on September 9, 2023.

Among the other acts will be Grammy winner Koffee, Thundercat, Tank and the Bangas, and Philadelphia- based rock band G.Love & Special Sauce as well as Kes, Flor de Toloache and Giordana Angi.

The festival will use both the TD Pavilion and the Skyline Stage at Fairmount Park’s outdoor music venue. General ticket sales will commence tomorrow, (May 19).

Shaggy told Live Nation Entertainment that teaming up with his English counterpart is always an amalgamation of uniqueness that complement each other.

In 2019, Shaggy and Sting copped the Grammy Award for the Best Reggae Album, for 44/876. The album was released in April 2018 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard 200. It also charted in the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Hungary, Australia, Austria, France, Italy, and Germany where it debuted at number one.