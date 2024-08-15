Despite decades in the industry, Grammy Award-winning Jamaican artist Shaggy remains unsure if he’s reached his full potential. Much like his compatriot Sean Paul, he plans to continue making music for years to come.

“I can’t say I’ve reached a peak because every time I do something, then something else comes up,” the It Wasn’t Me singer told DancehallMag.

This same mindset drives his latest project, Move, a collaboration with Romanian dancer and content creator Lavinia ‘Lavbbe’ Calvin. Like his earlier work, Shaggy is letting the track find its own path. He recalled how Oh Carolina, Boombastic, Angel and It Wasn’t Me were all unique at the time of their release, creating new trends rather than following them.

With over 40 million albums sold and eight singles reaching the Billboard Hot 100, the 55-year-old’s career has shaped the sound of global pop and Dancehall. Yet, the artist remains driven by passion, not profit.

During the discussion, Shaggy also encouraged up-and-coming artists to keep experimenting and pushing boundaries in music.