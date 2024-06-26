Mr. Shafique Sam of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has garnered accolades at the recently concluded Public Speaking Competition.

Hosted by the Ministry of Public Service as part of the annual Public Service Week of Activities, Shafique represented his ministry with distinction.

With a robust professional background encompassing Economics, Government, and Political Science, Shafique showcased his versatility by participating in three categories aligned with the theme “Fostering Innovation amid Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective”.

His standout performance came in the Impromptu Category, where he claimed the top spot among six contenders. This achievement contributed to his overall 3rd place finish in the competition.