St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ star athlete Shafiqua Maloney continued her strong form with a commanding performance at the Miramar Invitational, taking 1st place in the women’s 600m.

Maloney clocked an impressive time of 1:24.61 to secure the victory, further solidifying her status as one of the region’s top middle-distance runners. The event was held on Saturday at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

This win adds to Maloney’s growing list of international achievements as she builds momentum for the 2025 athletics season.