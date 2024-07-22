Shafiqua Maloney who signed an endorsement deal with the Island Sipz bottled water brand in May, will anchor the brand’s new campaign, “Beyond Expectations” which launched last Friday with the premier of the TV ad on social media, Digital platforms, and Television networks.

The brand campaign will showcase qualities embodied both in Island Sipz and Shafiqua Maloney which are strength, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. Island Sipz is a fast-growing bottled water brand and is rapidly gaining market share. Shafiqua is an outstanding middle-distance athlete, who in the lead-up to Paris Olympics 2024, has improved her times over her signature 800-meter and the 400-meter races. Shafiqua recently reset her 400-meter national record.

Island Sipz has a superior quality and taste, developed using a unique eight (8) step filtration system of island water sourced from the volcanic slopes of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The Island Sipz bottled water brand is owned by ECGC|East Caribbean Group of Companies, through its subsidiary ECBI| East Caribbean Bottlers Inc. ECGC also operates ECFM – East Caribbean Flour Mills, who are the largest flour and feed milling business in the OECS.

Speaking about the advert which premiered across all social and digital platforms on Friday 19th at 2:30 p.m., an excited Maloney said, “The experience of filming this ad was very enjoyable and an eye-opening experience learning about the bottled water industry. I am happy to be the Ambassador for Island Sipz water and I appreciate ECGC and their support. The Island Sipz story truly connects with persons and introduces them to superior hydration”.

Odion Marc Hillocks, ECGC’s Head of Commercial & Innovation said, “We focused on delivering a communication campaign built on the authenticity of both the Island Sipz brand and Shafiqua Maloney”, he added “ECGC is proud to support Shafiqua, who we believe is the ideal person to represent Island Sipz, as both embody excellence, the best of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines and the resilience of the Caribbean.”

The first ad premiered at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, just before Shafiqua Maloney, SVG’s 800-meter medal hope, leaves for Paris along with other outstanding members of the Vincentian 2024 Olympic Team.