St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ middle-distance runner, Shafiqua Maloney, put on a commendable performance in her debut at the World Indoor Championships.

Competing in a tough semi-final heat marked by jostling and falls, Maloney finished 5th but narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals.

Despite the setback, her effort was praised as a strong showing on the world stage.

Supporters remain optimistic about her potential as she now shifts focus to the upcoming outdoor season.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here