St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ middle-distance runner, Shafiqua Maloney, put on a commendable performance in her debut at the World Indoor Championships.

Competing in a tough semi-final heat marked by jostling and falls, Maloney finished 5th but narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals.

Despite the setback, her effort was praised as a strong showing on the world stage.

Supporters remain optimistic about her potential as she now shifts focus to the upcoming outdoor season.