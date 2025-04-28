St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ own Shafiqua Maloney impressed at the John McDonnell Invitational in Arkansas, where she competed in the 400m event and clocked an outstanding time of 51.18 seconds.

Sharing her achievement on social media, Maloney expressed her excitement about the competition, writing, “Another day at the office! This time right at home at the John McDonnell Invitational.” Her impressive performance added another milestone to her growing track and field career.

Maloney’s time at the invitational marks her continued rise in the sport, and she remains a standout talent representing her country on the international stage.