Vincentian middle-distance runner Shafiqua Maloney continues to make strides on the track, competing in the 1500m invitational at the Arkansas Spring Invitational.

Maloney clocked a solid time of 4:18.27 in the event, showcasing her strength and consistency as she continues her 2025 season.

Known for her versatility across distances, the performance adds another strong result to her growing résumé.