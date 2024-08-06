Shafiqua Maloney narrowly missed out on winning St Vincent and the Grenadines’ first Olympic medal in this afternoon’s women’s 800 metre finals.

Maloney, who is the first Vincentian athlete to make a final at a global sporting event, finished in fourth place in a time of 1:57.66.

The 25-year-old, who battled with homelessness and other struggles in the lead-up to Paris 2024, gave a good fight in the first lap sticking with the pack, that included race favourite Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain.

In the last 200m, Hodgkinson along with Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma and Kenya’s Mary Moraa pulled forward and outpaced Maloney.

Hodgkinson won in a time of 1:56.72, Duguma was second in 1:57.15 and Moraa was third in 1:57.42.