Shafiqua Maloney created history on Sunday by securing a spot in the women’s 800 metres finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

The 25-year-old is the first Vincentian athlete to make a final at a global sporting event.

Maloney ran a blazing second lap in the 800m to finish in second place with a time of 1:57.59.

Maloney had the fourth fastest time going into the finals.

She will be back in action today at 3:48pm Eastern Caribbean time.