Vincentian Olympian Shafiqua Maloney continues to make her country proud with her most recent impressive performance at the Wanda Diamond League in Switzerland.

Maloney participated in the women’s 800-meter event, coming out with a time of 1:59:28.

The history making athlete took to social media to share news of her race, saying “My first Diamond League race is over and I finished healthy, with a pretty decent race”.

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising fifteen of the best invitational athletics meetings. The series sits in the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.