30-year-old lawyer Shackell Bobb will join the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as its youngest member.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement today at a press briefing at Cabinet Room.

Dr. Gonsalves said the decision points to the forward-thinking agenda of his administration and these young people are all fruits of the education revolution.

Bobb joins newly appointed senator, 33-year-old Benarva Browne who was appointed less than a month ago.

Bobb will assume Parliamentary responsibilities in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Shackell Bobb replaces Senator Rochard Ballah who will demit office in August and will assume the position of Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister.

