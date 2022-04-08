A sexual assault claim which had been filed by an unnamed woman against US rapper Snoop Dogg has been withdrawn.

The woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, had accused the US rapper of sexually assaulting her after attending one of his concerts in 2013.

Snoop Dogg’s representatives said the allegations were false and welcomed the voluntary dismissal.

The claim was pulled earlier this week, nearly two months after it was filed in the Central District of California.

It had originally been filed days before Snoop Dogg performed at the Super Bowl half-time show.

The voluntary dismissal also removed charges against all other parties named in the case, including the rapper’s business associate.

The woman was described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg. But the star said she had never worked for him.