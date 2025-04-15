Several prisons in France have been hit by a wave of overnight attacks, according to the country’s authorities.

Vehicles were set on fire in prison car parks, and one prison entrance was targeted with gunfire from an automatic weapon.

The Justice Minister said prisons had faced “intimidation attempts” and linked the attacks to the government’s crackdown on drug trafficking.

According to the Parisien newspaper, seven establishments were attacked.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but La Parisien reports that the letters DDPF – meaning “French prisoners’ rights” – were found inscribed on damaged vehicles.

AFP quotes a source close to the case as saying the attacks appeared to be coordinated and “clearly linked” to the government’s strategy against drug trafficking.