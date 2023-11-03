Seven members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police have celebrated 25 years of service.

On October 31, 1998, the officers were sworn in and took the oath of office. They have since advanced through the ranks, rising from Corporal to Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The officers participated in several social activities in celebration of the occasion.

Adrian Francois, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sergeants Garth Deshong, Disraeli Lett, Sharon Phillips, Dave Sargeant, and Corporals Derrick Daniel and Dilbert Peters are the Course’s remaining members.

Mr. Enville Williams, Commissioner of Police, and other ranks of the RSVGPF congratulate the members of Course 17 on their achievement and dedication to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and wish them the best in their future aspirations.