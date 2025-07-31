On Tuesday, July 29th 2025, a Sensitization Workshop was conducted at the Farmer’s Training Facility in Orange Hill, as part of the Regional Sweet Potato Value Chain Enhancement and Technology Transfer Project.

At the workshop, farmers gained the opportunity to actively engage and expand their knowledge on sweet potato production and development.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Reginald Andall, Project Coordinator, provided an overview of the project, outlining its three main components and its overall succession.

Also, in attendance were Dr. Oral Daley, Project Lead from the Department of Food Production, Faculty of Food and Agriculture at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, and Mr. Renato Gumbs, Chief Agricultural Officer.

A business session was then held, where each component of the project was discussed to farmers.

Component One (1) involved a summary report and project highlights, Component Two (2) focused on research findings, and Component Three (3), provided outputs.

This Project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, continues to support farmers to strengthen the agricultural sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.