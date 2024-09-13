A senior magistrate has expressed dissatisfaction with the limited number of police officers assigned to ensure security at the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court (KMC).

On September 12, 2024, Senior Magistrate Tammika Mackenzie reiterated her concerns regarding the inadequate security provided by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) at the KMC.

She raised the issue during a discussion with Defence Counsel Grant Connel when a theft suspect entered the courtroom carrying a bottle of Sparrow rum in a bag without being noticed.

The senior magistrate noted that police officers do not inquire whether individuals entering the courtroom are carrying weapons or prohibited items.

However, one officer present stated that he does ask such questions whenever he is monitoring the door.

Connell, who alerted the court to the bottle of rum, emphasized to the senior magistrate that the issue of inadequate courtroom security needs to be reported to Commissioner of Police Enville Williams.

Mackenzie mentioned that she has taken personal measures to remove some chairs from the courtroom and place them outside. She informed the lawyer that, at most, only five police officers are available to provide security at the court.