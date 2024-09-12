Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment in Barbados, Senator Chad Blackman has made an urgent call for those on the front lines of the climate crisis in the region to provide solutions.

Senator Blackman voiced the appeal during his remarks at the Climate Finance Access Network (CFAN) Caribbean Workshop.

This event was held at the Accra Beach Hotel in Rockley, Christ Church, Barbados on Monday 9th September, 2024.

While expressing appreciation for CFAN’s organization of the inaugural Caribbean Workshop, Minister Blackman highlighted the importance of Barbados hosting the event, as it has become a symbol of the global climate crisis and financial reform, especially through the Bridgetown Initiative.

He described the Bridgetown Initiative as “a long-standing agenda aimed at reforming the global financial architecture to support climate action and vulnerable nations by enhancing access to climate finance, restructuring debt, and attracting private investment for sustainable development.”

Senator Blackman urged attendees to consider the region’s challenges from a global perspective while also focusing on local actions. He stressed that while a global outlook is essential, each country must ensure its efforts are felt on the ground.