Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the growth and development of sports in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The semi-professional national netball competition was launched on Monday September 15th, 2025, at the Kingstown Netball Centre.

The competition is being managed by the SVG Netball Association (SVGNA).

Speaking at the launch, the Prime Minister said players will be paid EC$200 per game while each team is expected to take part in a total of eight games, meaning that each player will receive EC$1600.

At the end of the competition, the winning team will receive EC$20,000, second place will get EC$15,000 and third place will take home EC$10,000.

Each team will receive a participation fee of EC$4000 and Player of the Tournament will walk away with EC$1000.

Five teams are expected to take part in the competition, each comprising of twelve players, a coach, a manager and a primary care person.

The teams are Maples, Mitres,X-ceed, Netters and Sion Hill.

Matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre and other venues while the competition will be contested in a round-robin format over two rounds, on all days except Sundays.