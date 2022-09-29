Secondary Schools across the country are this week finalizing their presentations for participation in the 2022 preliminaries of the FLOW/Lions Club South Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

The Zonal Preliminaries are scheduled for next week – Tuesday October 4 th – Friday October 7th, at Frenches House.

The Public Speaking Competition which began in 1999, is part of the Club’s youth outreach programme and aims to foster healthy public debate among the nation’s youth.

According to an official release Students in Zone 1 will meet on Tuesday October 4th to debate the topic – “THE TIME TO ACCELERATE THE USE OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES IS EXPIRING. YET, AS A PEOPLE, WE ARE NON-RESPONSIVE.”

On Wednesday October 5th students in Zone 2 will debate the topic – “THE INDEPENDENT ROLE OF CIVIL SOCIETY IS FUNDAMENTAL TO ANY FUNCTIONING DEMOCRACY. IT IS ALARMING THE EXTENT TO WHICH CIVIL SOCIETY INSTITUTIONS ARE DWINDLING IN THE REGION.”

The topic to be debated by students in Zone 3 on Thursday October 6th is – “RUSSIA’S IMPERIAL AMBITION, MANIFESTED IN THE UKRAINE WAR, WITH ALL ITS RAMIFICATIONS, JUSTIFIES THE CLAIM THAT THE KREMLIN IS THE SOURCE OF ALL EVIL.”

The Zonal preliminaries will conclude on Friday October 7 when students in Zone 4 will debate the topic – “MARINE AND AIR TRANSPORTATION ARE CRITICAL TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR REGION. THE CURRENT STATE OF PLAY IS A CLEAR INDICATION THAT WE ARE BEHIND THE 8 BALL AS FAR AS OUR DEVELOPMENT PRIORITIES ARE CONCERNED.”

The Zonal preliminaries will begin at 1:00 pm daily and be broadcast on WEFM; the top six public speakers will be selected to go on to represent their schools in the final of the Competition, slated for Tuesday 25th October at the Methodist Church Hall Kingstown.