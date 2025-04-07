A second child has died from measles as an outbreak of the highly contagious virus continues to grow in western Texas.

According to the BBC, the eight-year-old girl who died early on Thursday, was not vaccinated, had no underlying health conditions and was in the hospital suffering complications from measles.

The southern US state has reported more than 480 cases of measles so far this year as of Friday, a jump from 420 earlier in the week.

The outbreak has extended to neighboring states.

Across the whole of the US, more than 600 cases of measles have been recorded so far this year, more than double the 285 cases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded last year.