Authorities here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are intensifying search efforts for a man who went missing at sea following a marine incident on Thursday afternoon.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), through the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service, launched the operation after receiving a distress report at approximately 3:26 p.m. on March 27. According to officials, the fishing vessel “Guillotine” (J8-136Ki) capsized in the waters off Fort Duvernette with three individuals onboard: Justin Brooker, Kamara Phillips, and Prince Yearwood.

Mr. Brooker and Ms. Phillips were rescued safely, but Mr. Yearwood remains unaccounted for.

Coast Guard personnel initiated an extensive search operation throughout Thursday afternoon and evening but were unable to locate the missing man. Efforts resumed at first light on Friday, March 28, and are still ongoing.

The RSVGPF and the Coast Guard have assured the public that updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the authorities.

This is a developing story.