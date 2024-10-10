Sean Stanley is expected to leave St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday 13th October 2024, to take part in the Common Wealth Masters Table Tennis Championships.

The Championship will take place at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Barbados.

Stanley, who earned the spot to represent after winning the Masters division of the National Champions held in July, will compete in the fifty plus category of the event.

The Championship will run from the 14th to 20th October, 2024.