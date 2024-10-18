Vincentian table tennis player, Sean Stanley has made it through to the finals of the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship in Barbados.

Stanley managed to remain undefeated throughout the competition, winning all his games against Federick Powlette, Courney Springer and Wayne Branch of Barbados, Anthony Forsyth of Grenada and David Griffith of England.

Stanley beat Forsyth 11/6, 11/5 and 11/7 and Griffith 11/5, 11/8 and 13/10 in yesterday’s matches to qualify for the finals.

Stanley is now into the finals, which will take place on Sunday at 4:30pm.