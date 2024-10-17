Sean Stanley has remained unbeaten thus far in the Commonwealth Masters Championships 2024, taking place at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Barbados.

Stanley beat:

Federick Powlette of Barbados 11/3, 11/2 and 11/3

Courney Springer of Barbados 11/6, 13/11, 10/12 and 11/8

Wayne Branch also of Barbados 11/5, 11/7 and 11/8

Stanley was expected to participate in his next matchtodayat 10 am, against David Griffith of England.

The championship began on Tuesday 15th October and will end on the 20th October 2024.