The wife of Jamaican superstar Sean Paul is standing tall behind him as she defends him against claims by a fellow Jamaican singer that he illegally sampled her music. Sean Paul’s track “Light Em Up” was featured in the blockbuster movie, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, which was released this week.

It’s a massive accomplishment for Sean Paul, who appears to have created the song, which is one of two tracks featured in the film. However, shortly after the movie was released, one-half of the Brick n Lace duo, Nyla Thorbourne, claimed that Sean Paul’s track sounds very much like her Major Lazer collaboration “Light It Up,” and hinted that he had illegally sampled her music.

While it is debated that the two tracks are not similar, Nyla insisted that the Sony Music released track has similarities. However, she later backtracked after facing a major backlash on social media.