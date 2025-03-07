Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of threatening and physically abusing employees in a new 15-page indictment related to his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case.

The indictment highlights Combs’ alleged abusive treatment and forced labor, claiming he manipulated employees with threats of harm, including job loss, to force compliance.

One employee allegedly had to engage in sex acts with Combs under duress. Combs faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in May. His defense attorney denies the allegations, stating that many former employees support Combs and attest to his positive influence.

Prosecutors accuse Combs of using his businesses to commit a range of crimes, including sex trafficking, forced labor, and violence.