Two months after Hurricane Beryl pummelled the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, schools will reopen on these islands on September 30, 2024.

Grenada’s Minister of Education, David Andrew announced this during a media conference on Tuesday. He said the schools would be reopening with varying degrees of adjustments, adaptations and nuances based on the state of repairs taking place at the various schools.

There are two secondary schools, six primary schools and seven pre-primary schools on the sister isles of Grenada.

Grenada’s Education Minister noted that two schools may have to use tents, which were seriously affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The tents were donated by UNICEF. Tents will be installed on the grounds of Wynwood Pre-school for Dover Government students along with temporary washroom facilities.

Parents have been assured the tents are well-ventilated, and are designed and constructed particularly for schools.