The Ministry of Education has announced that all primary and secondary schools, along with government-operated early childhood centres, will close early this Friday, November 15, 2024, to accommodate the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) Solidarity March and Rally.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry confirmed that schools will operate on a half-day schedule, with all institutions closing by 12:00 noon. Parents and guardians are advised to make necessary arrangements for their children as classes will conclude earlier than usual.

The Solidarity March and Rally, organized by the SVGTU, is expected to bring together educators and supporters to advocate for various educational issues.