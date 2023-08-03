The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, and his accompanying delegation held a courtesy visit to the Caribbean nation of Grenada on August 1 where they met with the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.

During the meeting, avenues of collaboration and potential development projects were discussed, and the importance of international cooperation and solidarity was underlined, in terms of how it can help to realise sustainable development and foster economic and social growth, particularly in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Moreover, both parties explored key developmental sectors, including areas such as social infrastructure, energy and economic development, where SFD could potentially provide its support.

The visit aligns with SFD’s efforts to contribute towards environmental sustainability and development across developing countries, including the SIDS and Caribbean nations.

Since operations began in 1975, SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 89 countries around the world.