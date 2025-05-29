On Tuesday May 26th, 2025, the Sandy Bay Police Youth Club made a visit to the Agro Processing Plant, in Orange Hill.

Ms. Nero, a dedicated Supervisor, volunteered her time to teach the members the art of making assorted chocolates.

Through this exciting and educational session, the youth gained not only culinary skills but also valuable tools for personal growth and future opportunities.

The Police Youth Clubs is all about holistic development, empowering members with real-world skills that go beyond the classroom.

Also present during this activity were the National Coordinator of PYC, Sgt. Stephen Billy, and District Coordinators, PC Romario Nanton, and Mrs. Elicia Castello.