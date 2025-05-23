Police on May 20th, 2025, arrested and charged Shaffique Williams, a 36-year-old Labourer of Sandy Bay, with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the accused entered the dwelling house of a 28-year-old police officer of Colonaire as a trespasser, and stole $90.00 ECC in cash.

The offence was committed in Colonaire on May 18th, 2025.

Williams appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, and was not required to enter a plea.

He was sent to the Mental Health Facility for a two-week evaluation, and he is expected to return to court on June 3rd, 2025.