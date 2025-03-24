Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines has earned a spot on Time magazine’s prestigious list of World’s Greatest Places of 2025.

This recognition celebrates the most exciting and unique destinations around the globe after one year of operations.

Opened in March 2024, this luxurious resort offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience, blending stunning natural beauty with exceptional all-inclusive offerings.

The Time Magazine feature highlighted the resort’s unique features, including its overwater villas and distinctive dining experiences, making it a standout destination in the Caribbean.

The article added, SVG’s transformation into a top vacation destination is further supported by the introduction of new flights from JetBlue and American Airlines, which are expected to make the island more accessible to travelers.

Once a popular port of call for yachts, St Vincent and the Grenadines is now on its way to becoming a must-visit hotspot, with Sandals leading the charge in showcasing the beauty and charm of this Caribbean gem.