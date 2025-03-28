Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received international recognition, securing a spot on Afar’s Best New Hotels of 2025 list.

The announcement, made yesterday, adds another milestone to the resort’s achievements as it celebrates its one- year anniversary.

Afar, a respected global travel authority recognises outstanding new hotels that offer world-class hospitality, exceptional guest experiences, and top-tier service.

General Manager, Tamon Allen, said Sandals St. Vincent’s inclusion points to its commitment to luxury, comfort, and excellence in hospitality.

As part of the recognition, Afar has provided Sandals St. Vincent with branding tools and marketing materials to promote the award.

The official feature is set to go live on Afar.com on April 3rd.

The announcement was made during Sandals’ one-year anniversary dinner and Prestige Awards, themed “A Kaleidoscope of Gems: Celebrating Excellence.”

Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to solidify its reputation as a top-tier Caribbean destination, setting the bar for luxury and hospitality in the region.