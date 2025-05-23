Sandals Resorts joined with the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO) to host a successful two-day workshop in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Creating mutually beneficial partnerships and ensuring that the tourism sector continues to drive the growth and development of communities throughout the Caribbean was the key takeaway.

Participants praised the initiative, which was held at Sandals Saint Vincent, as it opened the door for them to develop strong and beneficial markets for the fishing community in SVG, by supplying product to meet the demands of not only Sandals, but the entire hospitality sector.

President of the National Fisherfolk Organisation in Saint Vincent, Winsbert Harry, commended both Sandals Resorts as well as the CNFO for the guidance which the workshop has provided.

Mitchell Lay, the programme coordinator of the CNFO, said the organization found a willing and able partner in Sandals Resorts, to work toward its goals of building capacity in the regional fishing sector, of promoting sustainable fisheries, opening up new markets and ensuring it creates an industry that is profitable.

The two-day workshop is the first step in strengthening the partnership between Sandals and local small-scale fisherfolk, and aligning local seafood sourcing with sustainability, traceability and tourism quality standards.