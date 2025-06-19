Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has concluded its pilot internship programme in collaboration with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) – marking another milestone in the resort’s ongoing commitment to empowering Vincentian youth through hands-on experience in the hospitality sector.

Fifteen students from the SVGCC’s Department of Technical and Vocational Education took part in the four-week programme, which ran from May 12 to June 6, 2025.

The initiative welcomed participants from a range of hospitality disciplines, including Food & Beverage Management, Tourism & Travel Studies, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Studies.

The internship provided real-world exposure to luxury resort operations, with students actively engaged in various departments across the property under the mentorship of seasoned team leaders.

Janice Johnson-Campbell, learning & development manager at Sandals Saint Vincent, who facilitated the programme, emphasized its value for both students and the resort.

“Internships like these are critical for bridging the gap between classroom theory and industry practice,” explained Johnson-Campbell, who added that “in addition to helping students refine their skills – it’s also about nurturing a new generation of hospitality professionals.”