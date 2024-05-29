Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James has recognized Sandals Resorts as a key sustainable tourism partner.

Minister James in his commendation of the investment made by Sandals to promote St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a destination said that SVG is one of the last Caribbean destinations that has not fully developed into a mass tourism island, something that he says the Government has committed to maintaining.

The Tourism Minister said that environmental sustainability and conservation remain priorities.

He noted that in pursuit of the goal of preserving and protecting the country’s nature, Sandals Resorts is the perfect partner to have.

“This relationship is not one that is built on solely economic terms, it is one that is built on partnership. It is one that we value as a development partner, it’s not a business relationship, and it’s a relationship we believe in. We are building this together. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now moving into a different era of its tourism and we depend on the relationship we have forged with Sandals.” Minister James said.

Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said sustainable tourism is exactly what the company values and is seeking to develop.