Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves is calling on Taxi Drivers, Tour Operators, Fishermen and others to be ready for when the Sandals resort in Buccament opens to the public in January 2024.

Minister Gonsalves said that once the resort is opened, it is expected to have 1500 guests per week.

The Finance Minister was at the time urging stakeholders to be ready to reap the benefits of this increased number of visitors.

“I want the taxi drivers to hear me, I want the tour operators to hear me, I want the fisherfolk and the farmers to hear me, that the Sandals resort, which they tell me is going to have 1500 people per week in that resort, because most people stay about four days and it’s gonna be full the whole time, so they’re going to have about 1500 per week in that resort and they’ll be there in January,” he said.

The Finance Minister also made mention of beautification works that are set to take place at the Buccament Bay, next door to the Sandals resort, which will encourage those 1500 guests to buy local products and services from those in the community during their stay.