Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says farmers and fishers are set to benefit tremendously- from the latest Sandals Investment in the country.

In his address- at the signing ceremony on Monday October 6th, Dr. Gonsalves noted that the agreement between the Government and the company- insists on locally produced agricultural goods and seafood.

“The agreement mandates that beaches procure locally produced agricultural goods and seafood from Vincentian farmers, fisherfolk, and businesses subject to availability and quality required by the hotel. So farmers and fishermen, don’t let anybody tell you any lie. You’re hearing it from the comrade and what we put down on paper.”

The Prime Minister also noted- that the concessions which Sandals will receive- are identical to Vincentian company- which invest in a hotel 50 rooms or more.

“The duty-free concessions for the import of food, wines, and alcohol in respect of the hotel contains the following exception. With the exception of agricultural produce and seafood, which shall be purchased locally, provided as same are available in adequate quantity and of satisfactory quality required for a five-star luxury all-inclusive hotel resort. If not so available, the beaches may import the same with identical concessions. I just want to make the point that these concessions which Sandals get are identical to any Vincentian or other company which invests in a hotel, 50 rooms or more.”

The 500-million-dollar Sandals Beaches Resort- will be built in Mt Wynne- and would boast 500 rooms- and it is expected to employ nearly 2 thousand Vincentians- at full capacity.