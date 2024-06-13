In an unprecedented move, aimed at further prioritizing employee well-being, Sandals Resorts International announced enhancements to its ‘Time Away from Work Policy’.

Setting a new standard in the hospitality industry, team members across the company’s Caribbean resorts will now have access to birthday and paternity leave entitlements.

Effective April 26th, team members will have an additional paid day off to celebrate their birthdays.

Encouraging them to embrace the activities that bring joy and rejuvenation, the benefit applies to all team members whether or not their birthdays fall on a scheduled work day.

Team members also have within 30 days to take the day off if circumstances prevent them from taking the leave on their actual birthday.

Starting May 1st, male team members who become fathers of new-born children, and are full-time employees who have been with the company for at least one year, will received one week of paid paternity leave, giving them even more time to bond with their children.

The announcement, made by the company’s Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, at a recent employee town hall meeting, was met with jubilant cheers as team members celebrated the news.