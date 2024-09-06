San Marino made history with their first competitive win in over two decades by defeating Liechtenstein (likedt-en-shtine) in the Nations League.

This victory, ending a 140-game winless streak, was also their second-ever win, the first being a friendly match against Liechtenstein in 2004.

The decisive goal came from 19-year-old Nicko Sensoli, who scored in the 53rd minute, sparking celebrations. San Marino, ranked lowest by FIFA, had previously struggled with numerous heavy losses, including a 10-0 defeat by England in 2021.

The tiny nation, with a population of 33,000 and covering 61 square kilometers, has shown some improvement recently, including scoring their first competitive goal in two years and securing a draw with Saint Kitts and Nevis.