Police suspect the killing of 21-year-old Saleem Abdool in San Fernando on Tuesday, may be linked to attacks on the Maharaj family, who own and operate R&J Cell Tech and other electronic stores.

Abdool was killed at about midday near the Cross-Crossing Interchange, however, police believe that the intended target was his employer, the Maharaj Family.

According to police reports, Abdool and his employer were seen in a Toyota Hilux which went to pick up a Mercedes-Benz that the employer had just acquired.

After securing the Mercedes-Benz, the businessman drove in the luxury car, and Abdool drove theHilux.

The two were said to be in convoy reportedly heading to an auto shop that was frequented by the businessman.

While on the roadway, another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire on both vehicles, then sped away.

Abdoollost control of theHilux and crashed into the Mercedes-Benz.

Abdool was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His employer was not injured. It is believed that the gunmen thought that the businessman was driving the Hilux at the time as that was the vehicle he was last seen in.

The incident is just the latest in a series of attacks reported against the family.